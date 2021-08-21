Sunday 11 January 2026

British regulator approves antibody cocktail for coronavirus

Biotechnology
21 August 2021


Months after the USA granted approval to Roche (ROG: SIX) and Regneron’s (Nasdaq: REGN) antibody cocktail for COVID-19 disease, the UK’s medicines regulator has followed suit.

Known elsewhere as REGEN-COV, the product will be sold as Ronapreve and indicated for use in people who are suffering with acute COVID-19 infection.

The therapy is administered either by injection or by infusion, binding tightly to the coronavirus in the lining of the respiratory system, thereby preventing it from entering cells.

