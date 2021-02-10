Broader Botox label will help AbbVie defend revenue decline

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has picked up a twelfth indication for Botox (onabotulinumtoxinA), opening a new revenue stream in the therapeutic and cosmetic workhorse’s sunset years.

The US regulator has approved Botox as a second-line treatment for bladder muscle overactivity, associated with a neurologic condition, in certain children over the age of five.

Despite increasing levels of generic competition, Botox continues to hold out against rival options to a significant extent, bringing in billions of dollars in annual revenues.