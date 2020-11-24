Broader label could lift limp Xofluza sales

Roche (ROG: SIX) subsidiary Genentech has successfully broadened the US label for Xofluza (baloxavir marboxil), to include treatment to prevent influenza after contact with an infected person.
Xofluza is the first single-dose flu medicine approved for post-exposure prophylaxis, in people 12 years of age and older.
The efficacy of Xofluza for this purpose was demonstrated by the Phase III BLOCKSTONE study, data from which were published in The New England Journal of Medicine.
