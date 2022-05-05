Byondis and medac collaborate on anti-HER2 ADC trastuzumab duocarmazine

Privately-held Dutch biotech Byondis has entered into a license and collaboration and a supply agreement with medac GmbH, a privately owned pharmaceutical company based in Germany.
Byondis and medac will partner to commercialize Byondis' lead program, anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) trastuzumab duocarmazine (SYD985), pending approval by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), as well as other regulatory authorities in Europe.
Under the terms of the agreement, medac receives an exclusive license to commercialize SYD985 in the European Union, the UK and further European countries, in all approved indications. Byondis will receive an undisclosed upfront payment and sales royalties. Byondis will also be eligible for payments upon achievement of certain development and sales milestones.
