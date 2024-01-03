Thursday 18 June 2026

C4X Discovery gets $11 million milestone from AstraZeneca

Biotechnology
3 January 2024
c4xdbig

Early-stage UK-based biotech 4X Discovery Holdings (AIM: C4XD) has received a milestone payment of $11 million from AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), triggered by pre-clinical progress of C4XD's NRF2 Activator program, with the news sending C4X’ shares rocketing more than 42% to 12.45 pence this morning.

Under the terms of the November 2022 licensing agreement, C4XD received an initial $2 million upfront payment and is potentially entitled to receive up to $400 million in pre-clinical, clinical development and commercial milestones, and to tiered mid-single digit royalties on future sales.

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