Caladrius collaborates with Sanford Research on type 1 diabetes

US cell therapy specialist Caladrius Biosciences (Nasdaq: CLBS) has entered into a collaboration agreement with Sanford Research to develop the company’s T regulatory cell therapy product candidate, CLBS03, for the treatment of adolescents with recent-onset type 1 diabetes (T1D).
The initial focus of the collaboration will be the execution of a prospective, randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CLBS03 in adolescents. The Phase II study (The Sanford Project Trutina Study) has an open and active Investigational New Drug (IND) in place and subject enrollment is expected to commence as early as the first quarter of 2016.
Sanford Research, a non-profit research organization that is part of Sanford Health and supports an emerging translational research center focused on finding a cure for T1D, called The Sanford Project, will provide and cover the costs of two initial clinical performance sites. Sanford will enroll study subjects for the trial across its nine-state footprint. Sanford will support the trial by providing funding as well as operational resources to execute subject recruitment, enrollment, treatment and monitoring along with corresponding support services. PCT will provide CLBS03 for the study.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze