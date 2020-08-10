Californian company claims 'advantages over other vaccines and therapies' for COVID-19

Ligandal, a genetic medicine company that uses nanotechnology to develop targeted and personalized therapies, has announced the positive results of laboratory studies that demonstrate the effectiveness of its synthetic peptide, SARS-BLOCK, as a combination treatment and vaccine to COVID-19.

The experiments, in conjunction with the Stroud Lab, University of California San Francisco, demonstrate that SARS-BLOCK halts infection of SARS-CoV-2.

Addresses virus itself