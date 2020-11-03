Call for another Ph III trial of Alzheimer's candidate aducanumab

An analysis published in the journal Alzheimer's & Dementia, authored by David Knopman, David Jones and Michael Greicius, has stated that a further Phase III trial of the investigational Alzheimer’s drug aducanumab has failed to demonstrate efficacy and should undergo a further Phase III study.
Aducanumab, which is scheduled to be reviewed at a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel meeting on November 6, recently underwent two large Phase III clinical trials - EMERGE and ENGAGE - that were stopped prematurely by the sponsor Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) and partner Japan’s Eisai (TYO: 4523). One trial was trending positive while the other showed no benefits from aducanumab. Post hoc analyses led the sponsor to assert that there was a sufficient efficacy signal to justify a new drug application as a treatment for Alzheimer's disease, the authors stated.
The sponsor claimed that subsets of participants receiving sufficiently high doses of aducanumab demonstrated benefits in both trials. In contrast, we identified alternative accounts for the apparent drug benefits in post hoc subgroups that are unrelated to dose effects. Biomarker data were consistent with target engagement, but no evidence was presented to correlate biomarker changes to cognitive benefits. The authors said their analysis supports the conduct of a third, Phase III trial with high‐dose aducanumab. Aducanumab's efficacy as a treatment for the cognitive dysfunction in Alzheimer's disease cannot be proven by clinical trials with divergent outcomes.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze