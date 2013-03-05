Call for strong Trans-Pacific intellectual property framework from PhRMA

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) this week called on nations participating in the 16th round of Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) negotiations to prioritize the protection of intellectual property, citing the critical importance of strong IP to develop innovative treatments for diseases ranging from Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s to cancer and diabetes.
Additionally, as multiple studies have proven over time, IP is the lifeblood of innovation and directly contributes to job creation, worldwide economic growth and patient access to medicine, said PhRMA.
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