Cambridge Innovation Capital invests £1 billion into Cambridge companies

Cambridge Innovation Capital (CIC), the UK venture capital investor enabling visionaries to build global, category-leading companies in the Cambridge ecosystem, has provided an update on its performance for the six months ended September 30, 2019, showing it has attracted £1 billion ($1.29 billion) of investments into Cambridge companies.

“The high quality of opportunities afforded to CIC as a result of our preferential access to IP from the University of Cambridge and our superior network through the Cambridge ecosystem ensures we are the gateway for accessing world-leading innovation,” commented CIC managing partner Andrew Williamson.

Highlights