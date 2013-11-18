Can-Fite BioPharma to list on NYSE

Israel-based biotech company Can-Fite BioPharma (TASE: CFBI) has announced that its Level II American Depository Receipts have been approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Trading is expected to commence on the NYSE MKT tomorrow under the ticker symbol CANF.

Can-Fite’s chief executive Pnina Fishman said: “Our move to the NYSE MKT reflects Can-Fite’s commitment to the US financial markets and our goal to meet the highest standards of disclosure and corporate governance. As our portfolio of indications moves into more advanced stages of clinical development, we believe we will be in a position to pursue additional licensing agreements with some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies. To support this business development, we are increasing the global visibility of our company through this NYSE MKT listing.”