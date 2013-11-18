Can-Fite BioPharma to list on NYSE

Israel-based biotech company Can-Fite BioPharma (TASE: CFBI) has announced that its Level II American Depository Receipts have been approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
Trading is expected to commence on the NYSE MKT tomorrow under the ticker symbol CANF.
Can-Fite’s chief executive Pnina Fishman said: “Our move to the NYSE MKT reflects Can-Fite’s commitment to the US financial markets and our goal to meet the highest standards of disclosure and corporate governance. As our portfolio of indications moves into more advanced stages of clinical development, we believe we will be in a position to pursue additional licensing agreements with some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies. To support this business development, we are increasing the global visibility of our company through this NYSE MKT listing.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze