Canada's biotech sector applauds C$400 million govt venture capital investment

Canada’s Prime Minister, Stephen Harper, on Monday revealed a plan to bolster venture-capital investment in Canada, saying the country’s economic well-being depends on companies having the money they need to spur growth.
The federal government's Venture Capital Action Plan, which was announced in the last federal budget, is making $400 million ($408.2 million) available to help increase private-sector investments in the next seven to 10 years.
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