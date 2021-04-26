Canada starts rolling review of Medicago and GSK COVID-19 vaccine

Health Canada has begun the review of the rolling submission for Medicago’s plant-derived COVID-19 vaccine candidate in combination with GlaxoSmithKline’s (LSE: GSK) pandemic adjuvant.
Under a deal between the companies announced last July, the candidate dubbed MT-2766 combines Medicago's recombinant coronavirus virus-like particles (CoVLP) with GSK's pandemic adjuvant system. Two doses of 3.75 micrograms of CoVLP are administered 21 days apart.
In combination with the pandemic adjuvant, the vaccine candidate was granted Fast Track designation by the US Food and Drug Administration on February 17, 2021.
