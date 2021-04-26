Sunday 11 January 2026

Canada starts rolling review of Medicago and GSK COVID-19 vaccine

Biotechnology
26 April 2021
medicago_north_carolina_large

Health Canada has begun the review of the rolling submission for Medicago’s plant-derived COVID-19 vaccine candidate in combination with GlaxoSmithKline’s (LSE: GSK) pandemic adjuvant.

Under a deal between the companies announced last July, the candidate dubbed MT-2766 combines Medicago's recombinant coronavirus virus-like particles (CoVLP) with GSK's pandemic adjuvant system. Two doses of 3.75 micrograms of CoVLP are administered 21 days apart.

In combination with the pandemic adjuvant, the vaccine candidate was granted Fast Track designation by the US Food and Drug Administration on February 17, 2021.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Medicago and GSK launch Phase III trial of adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidate
16 March 2021
Biotechnology
EU sues vaccine developer while USA donates excess supplies
27 April 2021
Pharmaceutical
Medicago/GSK report positive Phase III COVID-19 vaccine results
7 December 2021
Pharmaceutical
Mitsubishi Pharma's Medicago unit to cease operations
3 February 2023


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze