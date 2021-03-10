Canakinumab results disappoint but other studies go on

Novartis (NOVN: VX) has announced that the Phase III CANOPY-2 study evaluating canakinumab in combination with the chemotherapy agent docetaxel, did not meet its primary endpoint of overall survival (OS).

The trial was conducted among 237 adults with locally-advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose disease progressed while on or after previous platinum-based chemotherapy and PD-(L)1 inhibitor immunotherapy.

Canakinumab is a human monoclonal antibody that binds with high affinity and selectivity to human interleukin-1beta (IL-1β) and neutralizes IL-1β activity by blocking its interaction with its receptors. It is already marketed as an inflammatory disease treatment under the brand name Ilaris, and Novartis made an earlier unsuccessful attempt to expand its use to the cardiovascular setting.