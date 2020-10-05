Cancer Research UK trialling new drug targeting high risk children's cancer

A new drug that has passed safety tests in adults is likely to be effective against the aggressive childhood cancer neuroblastoma, Cancer Research UK-funded scientists have found.

Their findings are published in The Journal of Clinical Investigation today (October 5), with plans to make the drug available to children through a clinical trial by the end of the year.

The drug, called fadraciclib, was jointly discovered by scientists at The Institute of Cancer Research (ICR), London, in collaboration with the US company Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: CYCC)