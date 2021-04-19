CARB-X funds Phico to develop new intravenous engineered bacteriophage drug

Global non-profit partnership CARB-X is funding privately-held UK company Phico Therapeutics to develop a new intravenous engineered bacteriophage drug to treat ventilator-associated pneumonia caused by Pseudomonas aeruginosa.
The CARB-X award provides up to $5.3 million to support preclinical development of Phico’s SASPject PT3.9 project, plus up to $12.86 million more if the program progresses successfully through safety to Phase I first-in-human clinical studies, subject to available funding.
Phico’s SASPject technology is said to be ground-breaking in that it uses engineered bacterial viruses combined with antibacterial small acid-soluble spore proteins (SASPs) to precisely target the Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria and inactivate the bacteria’s DNA, stopping them from reproducing and spreading.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze