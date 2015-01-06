Cardio3 BioSciences acquires Celdara’s OnCyte division

Belgian biotech firmCardio3 BioSciences (Euronext Brussels: CARD) has acquired OnCyte, the oncology division of privately-held US biotechnology company Celdara Medical, and its portfolio of immuno-oncology product candidates.

The acquisition marks Cardio3 Biosciences’ entry into the rapidly growing and very promising field of immuno-oncology, positioning it at the forefront of the CAR T-Cell space and represents a significant step towards the firm’s strategic objective of developing into a world leader in cell therapy.