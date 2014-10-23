Friday 9 January 2026

Cardio3 Biosciences appoints Warren Sherman as chief medical officer

Biotechnology
23 October 2014
cardio-3-big

Belgian regenerative, protective and reconstructive therapy specialist Cardio3 Biosciences (Euronext Brussels: CARD) has appointed Warren Sherman as chief medical officer. He will support the development of the company's product pipeline, in cell therapies and cardiovascular disease.

He brings more than 30 years' experience in cardiology, and joins from Columbia University Medical Center in New York where he served roles including interventional cardiologist at Columbia University Medical Center/NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, director of stem cell research and regenerative medicine at the center for interventional vascular therapy and associate professor of medicine at Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Christian Homsy, chief executive of Cardio3 BioSciences, said: “We are very pleased to be able to count on Warren Sherman’s expertise in clinical application, as well as his renowned scientific outreach for the further development of Cardio3 BioSciences’ future projects in regenerative therapies and cardiovascular diseases.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Biotechnology

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze