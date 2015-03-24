Friday 9 January 2026

Cardio3 Biosciences opens US manufacturing facility

Biotechnology
24 March 2015
2019_biotech_test_vial_discovery_big

European cell therapy specialist Cardio3 BioSciences (Euronext: CARD) is to open a new USA-based manufacturing facility in Rochester, Minnesota.

It will support the company’s current and anticipated manufacturing needs in the USA for the Phase III trial evaluating its lead cell-based cardiovascular product candidate C-Cure. The facility will serve as a base for Cardio3’s research and clinical collaboration with Mayo Clinic, also based in Rochester.

The facility measures 1,000 square meters and is located in the Minnesota Bio Business Center in downtown Rochester. It will initially be used to manufacture C-Cure for use in CHART-2, the US Phase III trial. The company will receive non-dilutive funding from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development and the Minnesota Job Creation Fund when it completes its investment and hiring goals.

