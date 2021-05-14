Sunday 11 January 2026

Caris Life Sciences raises $830 million in growth equity capital

Biotechnology
14 May 2021
caris_big

Texas, USA-based molecular science and artificial intelligence (AI) focused Caris Life Sciences has announced an $830 million growth equity round at a post-money valuation of $7.83 billion.

With this investment, Caris has raised approximately $1.3 billion 0in external financing since 2018. This financing represents one of the largest capital raises in precision medicine and includes a diverse syndicate of leading investors.

This is not only the biggest private company financing of the year and the third biggest to date in the medtech industry – it also catapults the firm up the rankings of the companies that have raised the most in total.

