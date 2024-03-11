CARsgen's BCMA CAR-T therapy zevor-cel approved in China

Shanghai-based CARsgen Therapeutics (HK: 2171) has announced that zevorcabtagene autoleucel (CT053), or zevor-cel, its autologous CAR T-cell developed for multiple myeloma, has been approved by China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA).

The drug is approved for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have previously progressed after at least three lines of therapy (including a proteasome inhibitor and immunomodulator agent).