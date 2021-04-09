Celcuity granted exclusive rights to Pfizer's gedatolisib

US biotech Celcuity (Nasdaq: CELC) has entered into a global licensing agreement with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) to acquire exclusive rights to the US pharma giant’s gedatolisib, a Phase Ib pan-PI3K/mTOR inhibitor.
Gedatolisib is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with ER+/HER2-negative advanced or metastatic breast cancer.
