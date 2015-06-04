Thursday 8 January 2026

Celgene and bluebird bio amend collaboration on anti-BCMA candidates

Biotechnology
4 June 2015

US clinical-stage biotech firm bluebird bio (Nasdaq: BLUE) has amended its existing global collaboration agreement with Celgene Corp (Nasdaq: CELG) and restated the focus on developing product candidates targeting B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) during a three-year collaboration term.

The original collaboration, initiated in 2013, was focused on applying gene therapy technology to genetically modify a patient’s own T cells to target and destroy cancer cells. BCMA is the first target selected to advance to the clinic under this collaboration. Financial terms of the original agreement include an undisclosed upfront payment and up to $225 million per product in potential option fees and clinical and regulatory milestones (The Pharma Letter March 22, 2013).

Celgene and bluebird bio will work collaboratively on the initial, lead anti-BCMA product candidate (bb2121), with a Phase I clinical trial expected to begin enrollment in early 2016, and develop next-generation anti-BCMA product candidates. bluebird bio retains sole rights to develop all other chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell programs developed by bluebird bio under the collaboration, including ongoing undisclosed preclinical programs with opportunities in both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

