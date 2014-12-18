Thursday 8 January 2026

Celgene appoints Marie-France Tschudin and Stefano Portolano to EMEA team

Biotechnology
18 December 2014
US biotech company Celgene Corp (Nasdaq: CELG) has made two appointments to its EMEA team.

Marie-France Tschudin has been appointed corporate vice president of hematology and oncology for Celgene EMEA. She joined the company in 2006 and has held various leadership positions, including country and regional management roles across Europe. Ms Tschudin brings 20 years of experience in sales, marketing and management in pharma, focusing on hematology and oncology.

Celgene has also appointed Stefano Portolano as vice president of strategy and commercial operations at Celgene EMEA. This is a newly-created role in which he will co-ordinate novel initiatives, create value-added services and digital channels. He also manages commercial operations functions across the EMEA region, which include training, sales and marketing effectiveness, and congress management.

