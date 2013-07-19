Celgene halts blood cancer drug trial

US biotech major Celgene Corp (Nasdaq: CELG) said yesterday (July 18) that, after consultation with the US Food and Drug Administration, it will discontinue treatment with Revlimid (lenalidomide) in the open-label, Phase III ORIGIN trial in chronic lymphocytic leukemia, which enrolled 450 patients in over 100 sites in 26 countries.
An imbalance was observed in the number of deaths in patients treated with lenalidomide versus patients treated with chlorambucil, the company noted. Celgene’s shares, which have been trading at all-time highs, fell 3.4% to $131.92 in morning trading on Thursday.
The stock moved higher earlier this month, when the company said its Phase III study (MM-020/IFM 07-01) of Revlimid in combination with dexamethasone in patients newly-diagnosed with multiple myeloma met its primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS), an indication for which it is not approved anywhere at this stage (The Pharma Letter July 11).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze