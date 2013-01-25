Celgene post strong sales and earnings performance

US biotech company Celgene (Nasdaq: CELG) yesterday reported net product sales of $1.42 billion for the fourth quarter 2012, a 14% increase from the same period in 2011 but below analysts’ expectations s of $1.46 billion.
Adjusted net income for the quarter rose 21% to $572 million. For the same period, adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 26% to $1.32, just beating analysts’ average forecasts of $1.31.
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