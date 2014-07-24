Celgene posts strong sales and earnings for 2nd-qtr

US biotech firm Celgene (Nasdaq: CELG) reported net product sales of $1,845 million for the second quarter of 2014, up 18% on the same period in 2013. Total revenue increased 17% $1,873 million.
Adjusted net income for the quarter increased 15% to $748 million. For the same period, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 18% to $0.90 from $0.76, on a split-adjusted basis, just beating the $0.89 expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters. Nevertheless, Celgene’s shares fell 4.1% to $85.50 in morning trading.
Based on US generally accepted accounting principles (GAPP), Celgene reported second quarter of 2014 net income of $598 million or $0.72 per diluted share. For the second quarter of 2013, net income was $478 million or $0.56 per diluted share, on a split-adjusted basis.
