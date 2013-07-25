Celgene's 2nd-qtr results and forecasts beat expectations

Shares of US biotech Celgene (Nasdaq: CELG) rose 1.6% in pre-market trading this morning (July 25), as the company revealed that second-quarter 2013 total revenue rose 17% to $1.60 billion, and net product sales the same percentage to $1.56 billion, beating projections of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expectations of $1.54 billion.

Adjusted net income for the second quarter increased 20% to $653 million, equal to earnings per share of $1.52, beating consensus expectations of $1.44. Based on US Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), Celgene reported second quarter net income of $478 million, up a whopping 30.2%, or $1.11 per diluted share.