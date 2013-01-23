Celgene's Abraxane plus gemcitabine extends survival in pancreatic cancer patients

US biotech firm Celgene Corp (Nasdaq: CELG) says that its Phase III clinical trial of Abraxane (nab-paclitaxel) in combination with gemcitabine (Eli Lilly’s Gemzar). in treatment-naive patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer demonstrated a statistically-significant improvement in overall survival compared to patients receiving gemcitabine alone [(median of 8.5 versus 6.7 months) (HR 0.72, P=0.000015)].
Abraxane, which is already approved to treat breast and lung cancer and has also demonstrated efficacy against melanoma, may generate $2.1 billion in peak global sales for use in pancreatic cancer, according to Cowen & Co analyst Eric Schmidt quoted by Bloomberg. The drug had sales of $106 million in the third quarter of 2012. Celgene has targeted Abraxane sales of between $1 billion and $1.25 billion in 2015, reaching as high as $2 billion in 2017, given additional indications are approved.
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