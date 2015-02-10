Thursday 8 January 2026

Celgene's Abraxane recommended by Scottish Medicines Consortium

10 February 2015
The Scottish Medicines Consortium has decided to recommend National Health Service use of Abraxane (paclitaxel) in combination with gemcitabine for the treatment of metastatic adenocarcinoma of the pancreas.

Abraxane is manufactured by US biotech company Celgene Corp (Nasdaq: CELG), and remains on NHS England’s Cancer Drugs Fund list until a final decision is made on its review.

Jeff Evans, professor of translational cancer research at the University of Glasgow, said: “I welcome the Scottish Medicine Consortium decision to approve the prescribing of Abraxane in Scotland.  Pancreatic cancer has extremely low survival rates as the majority of patients are diagnosed at an advanced stage. Abraxane has shown that it is able to increase survival for patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer and now sufferers of the disease in Scotland will be able to benefit from this treatment.”

