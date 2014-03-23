Celgene’s Otezla is first oral therapy OKed by FDA for adults with active psoriatic arthritis

The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved US biotech firm Celgene’s (Nasdaq: CELG) Otezla (apremilast), a PDE4 inhibitor, to treat adults with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA). Otezla is expected to be made available in the USA in March.
PsA is a form of arthritis that affects some people with psoriasis. Most people develop psoriasis first and are later diagnosed with PsA. Joint pain, stiffness and swelling are the main signs and symptoms of PsA. Currently approved treatments for PsA include corticosteroids, tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blockers, and an interleukin-12/interleukin-23 inhibitor.
“Relief of pain and inflammation and improving physical function are important treatment goals for patients with active psoriatic arthritis,” said Curtis Rosebraugh, director of the Office of Drug Evaluation II in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, adding: “Otezla provides a new treatment option for patients suffering from this disease.”
