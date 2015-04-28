Celgene to acquire Quanticel Pharmaceuticals

In a busy deal-making month for the US biotech firm, Celgene Corp (Nasdaq: CELG) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire San Francisco-based Quanticel Pharmaceuticals, a privately held biotechnology company focused on cancer drug discovery.

Through the agreement, Celgene will have full access to Quanticel’s proprietary platform for the single-cell genomic analysis of human cancer, as well as Quanticel’s lead programs that target specific epigenetic modifiers to advance Celgene’s pipeline of innovative cancer therapies.