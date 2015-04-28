Celgene to acquire Quanticel Pharmaceuticals

In a busy deal-making month for the US biotech firm, Celgene Corp (Nasdaq: CELG) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire San Francisco-based Quanticel Pharmaceuticals, a privately held biotechnology company focused on cancer drug discovery.
Through the agreement, Celgene will have full access to Quanticel’s proprietary platform for the single-cell genomic analysis of human cancer, as well as Quanticel’s lead programs that target specific epigenetic modifiers to advance Celgene’s pipeline of innovative cancer therapies.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze