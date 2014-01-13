Cell Therapeutics to reacquire rights to two anti-cancer compounds

US biotech firm Cell Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CTIC) says it has reached an agreement with partner Novartis (NOVN: VX) to reacquire rights to two anti-cancer compounds - Pixuvri (pixantrone), acquired by the Swiss drug major in 2006 under a licensing agreement worth up to $285 million, and Opaxio (paclitaxel poliglumex).
Shares in Cell Thera rose more than 11% in pre-market trading on Monday, to $2.97. Novartis, which has made no direct comment it its decision to relinquish rights to the drugs, was unchanged,
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