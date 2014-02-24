Thursday 8 January 2026

Celladon signs option agreement with Servier

Biotechnology
24 February 2014

USA-based biotech firm Celladon (Nasdaq: CLDN) has entered into an option agreement with French independent drugmaker Laboratories Servier for a potential worldwide ex-US research collaboration and license agreement for the discovery and development of novel SERCA2b modulators for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other metabolic diseases.

The collaboration would leverage Celladon's novel compounds, proprietary assays, and screening technology for isolation of small molecule modulators of SERCA enzymes. Celladon’s shares edged up 1.4% to $22.24 in early trading on February 24).

Under the terms of the deal, Celladon granted Servier an exclusive option to license the worldwide, ex-US, rights to the small-molecule program in the field of diabetes and other metabolic disorders for a certain period. Servier's decision to exercise its option will be based upon the outcome of a series of pre-defined in vitro and in vivo studies to be performed by the parties.

