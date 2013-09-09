Cellceutix acquires PolyMedix assets from bankruptcy court

US clinical-stage biopharma firm Cellceutix (OTCBB: CTIX) has acquired substantially all of the assets of the company formerly known as PolyMedix, which developed small-molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases and innate immunity disorders, from the bankruptcy court.

PolyMedix filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection on April 1, 2013. The acquisition includes the PolyMedix pipeline of nine compounds as well as the substantial equipment assets at PolyMedix' 25,000-square-foot headquarters and laboratory.