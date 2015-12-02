Thursday 8 January 2026

Cellceutix’ Kevetrin gets Rare Pediatric Disease designation from FDA

Biotechnology
2 December 2015
2019_biotech_test_vial_discovery_big

US biotech firm Cellceutix Corp (OTCQB: CTIX) revealed that the US Food and Drug Administration has granted Rare Pediatric Disease designation for its Kevetrin (thioureidobutyronitrile) for the treatment of retinoblastoma, a rare form of eye cancer that begins in the retina, the light sensitive nerve tissue that lines the back of the eye.

Retinoblastoma is most generally found in children, usually before the age of three, and rarely found in adults. It is sight threatening and potentially fatal if not diagnosed early. The rare pediatric disease designation supplements the Orphan Drug Designation granted by the FDA to Kevetrin for retinoblastoma, as announced on November 23, 2015.

The designation of Rare Pediatric Disease provides the opportunity to apply for participation in the FDA's Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher Program. The program is intended to incentivize development of drugs for neglected diseases where no adequate therapies exist. Due to a provision triggered earlier this year, the voucher program will be up for review and reauthorization by Congress, as it is scheduled to end early in 2016. While the voucher program has wide support, there are no assurances to reauthorization in whole or changes that could be made.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Biotechnology

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze