Friday 9 January 2026

Cellectis links with Ohio State University on multiple myeloma technology

Biotechnology
16 January 2015

France-based genome engineering specialist Cellectis (Alternext: ALCLS.PA) has entered into an exclusive license agreement with the USA’s Ohio State University, through the Ohio State Innovation Foundation, to develop and commercialize chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) technology targeting multiple myeloma cells.

The CAR technology licensed to Cellectis is related to CS1, an antigen that is over-expressed in multiple myeloma cells. Cellectis intends to pursue the development of a CS1 CAR T-cell program for this targeted indication. Multiple myeloma is the second most common type of blood cancer with a five-year survival rate of 45%. This cancer represents a major unmet medical need.

André Choulika, chief executive and chairman of Cellectis, stated “This agreement aligns with our CAR T-cell development strategy to bring innovative therapies to patients with cancer. We are pleased to have entered into this license agreement with Ohio State University since it is a major research center with unique and outstanding expertise in multiple myeloma.”

