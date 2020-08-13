Celleron in-licenses outcast from Roche

Privately-held UK oncology company Celleron Therapeutics has paid for worldwide rights to Roche’s (ROG: SIX) emactuzumab.
This monoclonal antibody is designed to target and deplete macrophages in the tumor tissue. It has shown a favorable safety profile in patients and very encouraging efficacy for diffuse tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT), a rare disease characterized by the proliferation of macrophages in the synovial tissue in the joint and tendon sheath.
Roche has presented positive Phase I results on emactuzumab. The Swiss pharma giant’s study showed objective responses in 83% of evaluable patients with advanced pigmented villonodular synovitis. But two years ago the Basel-based firm gave up on the drug, which it had been testing alongside Tecentriq (atezolizumab) and secrelumab for solid tumors.
