Celleron in-licenses outcast from Roche

13 August 2020
Privately-held UK oncology company Celleron Therapeutics has paid for worldwide rights to Roche’s (ROG: SIX) emactuzumab.

This monoclonal antibody is designed to target and deplete macrophages in the tumor tissue. It has shown a favorable safety profile in patients and very encouraging efficacy for diffuse tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT), a rare disease characterized by the proliferation of macrophages in the synovial tissue in the joint and tendon sheath.

Roche has presented positive Phase I results on emactuzumab. The Swiss pharma giant’s study showed objective responses in 83% of evaluable patients with advanced pigmented villonodular synovitis. But two years ago the Basel-based firm gave up on the drug, which it had been testing alongside Tecentriq (atezolizumab) and secrelumab for solid tumors.

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
