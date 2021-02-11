Monday 12 January 2026

Celltrion develops neutralizing antibody cocktail with CT-P59 to tackle COVID-19 variant spread

11 February 2021
South Korea's Celltrion Healthcare (Kosdaq: 068270) shares closed up 1.2% at 332,000 won today, after it announced that CT-P59, an anti-COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment candidate, has confirmed neutralizing potency against emerging virus mutations and that the company has initiated development of a neutralizing antibody cocktail treatment with CT-P59.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) has assessed and independently confirmed that CT-P59 successfully neutralizes the SARS-CoV-2 variants first identified in the UK (B.1.1.7) in addition to the previously identified six variant genome mutations of SARS-CoV-2 (variants S·L·V·G·GH·GR). It also added that cocktail therapy of CT-P59 with another monoclonal antibody candidate demonstrated neutralizing capability against the UK (B.1.1.7) and South African (B.1.351) variants.

As of January 19, 2021, according to media and official sources, around 2,000 cases of the variant VOC 202012/01 (Variant of Concern, year 2020, month 12, variant 01, previously designated VUI, Variant under Investigation) had been identified in 60 countries. In the European Union/EEA, about 1,300 cases have been identified in 23 countries. Outside the EU/EEA, approximately 700 cases have been identified in 37 countries.

