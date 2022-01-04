Celltrion's cocktail therapy candidate CT-P63 meets primary goals against Omicron

South Korean Celltrion Group’s (KRX: 068270) shares edged up 1.8% to 200,000 Korean won in early trading on Monday, after it released results for its COVID-19 cocktail therapy candidates including neutralization data against the Omicron variant.

The Phase I clinical trial is a randomized double- blind and placebo- controlled trial designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of CT-P63 in 24 healthy subjects in Poland. The study met its primary objectives with data showing CT-P63 to be safe and well tolerated, with no significant drug- related adverse events (AEs).

In an experiment conducted in partnership with the National Institutes of Health (NIH), CT-P63 showed strong neutralizing activity against the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) based on structural analysis by X- ray crystallography and neutralization data from pseudo-virus testing. Celltrion anticipates results of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant assays and animal model studies by the end of the first quarter this year.