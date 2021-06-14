Celltrion success with regdanvimab as COVID-19 MAb treatment

South Korea’s Celltrion group (Kosdaq: 068270) saw its shares close up nearly 6% at 281,000 won today, after it announced top-line efficacy and safety data from the global Phase III clinical trial of an COVID-19 treatment candidate.

The study demonstrating that anti-COVID-19 monoclonal antibody (MAb) treatment candidate, regdanvimab (CT-P59), met all primary and key secondary endpoints in patients with mild-to-moderate symptoms of COVID-19 (n=1,315).

Results showed that CT-P59 significantly reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 72% for patients at high- risk of progressing to severe COVID-19 up to Day 28, compared to placebo, meeting the primary efficacy endpoint [3.1 versus 11.1 %, p-value< 0.0001]. CT-P59 also significantly reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 70% in all patients, meeting the first key secondary endpoint [2.4 vs 8.0 %, p-value< 0.0001].