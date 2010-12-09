Cephalon in up to $1.8 billion alliance with Mesoblast for regenerative medicine, plus stake in the firm

Australia’s Mesoblast (ASX: MSB) saw its shares rocket as much as to hit a higher of A$4.45, before closing up 21.65% at $4.05, after the biotechnology company revealed details of a deal with USA-based Cephalon (Nasdaq: CEPH) that could earn the firm in excess of $1.8 billion

Cephalon and Mesoblast have entered into a strategic alliance to develop and commercialize novel adult Mesenchymal Precursor Stem Cell (MPC) therapeutics for degenerative conditions of the cardiovascular and central nervous systems. These include congestive heart failure, acute myocardial infarction, Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease. The alliance also extends to products for augmenting hematopoietic stem cell transplantation in cancer patients, the companies noted.

$130 million upfront