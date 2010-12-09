Cephalon in up to $1.8 billion alliance with Mesoblast for regenerative medicine, plus stake in the firm

Australia’s Mesoblast (ASX: MSB) saw its shares rocket as much as to hit a higher of A$4.45, before closing up 21.65% at $4.05, after the biotechnology company revealed details of a deal with USA-based Cephalon (Nasdaq: CEPH) that could earn the firm in excess of $1.8 billion
Cephalon and Mesoblast have entered into a strategic alliance to develop and commercialize novel adult Mesenchymal Precursor Stem Cell (MPC) therapeutics for degenerative conditions of the cardiovascular and central nervous systems. These include congestive heart failure, acute myocardial infarction, Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease. The alliance also extends to products for augmenting hematopoietic stem cell transplantation in cancer patients, the companies noted.
$130 million upfront
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze