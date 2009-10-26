Thursday 18 June 2026

Cephalon pays $30 million option to acquire BioAssets Development Corp

Biotechnology
26 October 2009

US privately-held Cephalon has signed an option agreement to acquire BioAssets Development Corp (BDC). Under the terms of the deal, Cephalon will pay BDC an upfront $30 million and, assuming exercise of the option, an additional amount on the closing of the transaction. BDC stockholders could also receive additional future payments related to regulatory and sales milestones. The accord is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of necessary BDC stockholder approvals.

BDC is currently conducting a Phase II placebo-controlled proof-of-concept study with the tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitor, etanercept, epidurally administered to a minimum of 40 patients with sciatica, a neuropathic inflammatory pain condition that occurs when the sciatic nerve is compressed, injured or irritated. BDC has secured an intellectual property estate around use of TNF inhibitors for sciatic pain in patients with intervertebral disk herniation, as well as other spinal disorders.

"BioAssets offers an estate of intellectual property and scientific expertise that will allow us to evaluate our own domain antibody tumor necrosis factor inhibitor, CEP-37247 (formerly known as ART-621), for the treatment of sciatica," said Frank Baldino, Jr, chairman and chief executive of Cephalon. "Combining these two innovations helps fulfill our strategy to address unmet patient needs, while focusing on specialty physicians," he added.

Cephalon may exercise its option at any time from the closing date of the option agreement until the date that is 60 days after receipt of one-month patient response data from the Phase two proof of concept study. Data are anticipated to be available in the second half of 2010.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

FDA approves first oral carbapenem therapy for cUTIs
Pharmaceutical
FDA approves first oral carbapenem therapy for cUTIs
17 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
PwC: Biopharma dealmaking rebounds as pharma races to fill pipeline gaps
17 June 2026
Biotechnology
Jazz Pharmaceuticals strikes research deal with AbCellera
17 June 2026
Biotechnology
Nuclidium bets on copper as radiopharma moves beyond alpha-versus-beta debate
17 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
Over 90% reduced death risk with treatment in subgroup for ultra rare TK2d disease
17 June 2026
Biotechnology
Vedana Therapeutics launches with $46 million Series A financing
17 June 2026
Biotechnology
HMNC Brain Health appoints former Lundbeck exec as CMO
17 June 2026


Company Spotlight

AbCellera
A Vancouver-based antibody discovery company that deploys high-throughput single-cell screening technology to identify and develop therapeutic antibodies across infectious disease, rare disease, and neurology.


More Features in Biotechnology

Jazz Pharmaceuticals strikes research deal with AbCellera
17 June 2026
Nuclidium bets on copper as radiopharma moves beyond alpha-versus-beta debate
17 June 2026
Vedana Therapeutics launches with $46 million Series A financing
17 June 2026
HMNC Brain Health appoints former Lundbeck exec as CMO
17 June 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze