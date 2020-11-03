CEPI extends COVID-19 vaccine deal with Clover Biopharma

CEPI, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, today announced that it will fund the development of the protein-based S-Trimer COVID-19 vaccine candidate by China’s Clover Biopharmaceuticals, through a global pivotal Phase II/III efficacy clinical trial and to licensure in China and globally, if the vaccine is proven to be safe and effective.

CEPI’s total investment in Clover’s S-Trimer vaccine candidate will be up to $328 million, including previously announced commitments of $69.5 million which have funded pre-clinical studies and Phase I clinical trials, preparations for the global pivotal Phase II/III efficacy study, and initial manufacturing scale-up activities. Promising pre-clinical and preliminary Phase I data – which will be published in a peer-reviewed publication in the near future - indicate that S-Trimer is well-tolerated and produces strong neutralizing antibody and Th1-biased cell-mediated immune responses, which merit ongoing evaluation of the vaccine candidate.

Back in February, UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) entered into a deal to provide Clover with its pandemic adjuvant system for further evaluation of S-Trimer in pre-clinical studies.