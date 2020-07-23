Sunday 11 January 2026

CGT Catapult gets over £100 million cash boost to produce COVID-19 vaccine

Biotechnology
23 July 2020
cellandgenetherapycatapult-big

The UK’s capability to manufacture vaccines has received a substantial boost today, as the government announces an additional £100 million ($127 million) to ensure that any successful COVID-19 vaccine can be produced at scale in the UK.

The investment will fund a state-of-the-art Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) Catapult Manufacturing Innovation Centre to accelerate the mass production of a successful COVID-19 vaccine in the UK. Due to open in December 2021, the center will have the capacity to produce millions of doses each month ensuring the UK has the capabilities to manufacture vaccines, including for emerging diseases, far into the future.

Located in Braintree, Essex, the government initiative will upgrade an existing facility to create a fully-licensed manufacturing centre. Doing so will increase the UK’s ability to respond to diseases like coronavirus and to prepare for potential future pandemics while creating new, high-skilled jobs to fuel the UK’s economic recovery.

