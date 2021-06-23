Monday 12 January 2026

Challenges expected for Novavax' COVID-19 vaccine in USA

Biotechnology
23 June 2021
novavax_vaccine_large

US vaccines developer Novavax (Nasdaq: NVAX) further demonstrated excellent results from its pivotal PREVENT-19 vaccine trial, with its COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373. Despite this positive data, it will likely see very little uptake in the USA, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company GlobalData.

“Novavax’s PREVENT-19 trial enrolled close to 30,000 participants across 119 sites in the US and Mexico. However, vaccination rates are decreasing in the US while mRNA vaccine supplies remain plentiful. It is likely that a large amount of the first doses will go to other countries that have a more urgent need for vaccines. The use of NVX-CoV2373 outside of the US can serve as a great alternative to adenovirus vector-based vaccines due to its easier storage requirements and higher efficacy levels,” commented GlobalData pharma analyst Nancy Jaser.

Results show that NVX-CoV2373 was 93% effective against the predominant SARS-CoV-2 variants in the US and Mexico trial population including B.1.1.7 (Alpha). 54 out of the 77 subjects who contracted COVID-19 were sequenced in this trial, which is a high percentage relative to many other vaccine trials. Two cases were found to be caused by variant B.1.351 (Beta), 35 by Alpha, while the others are undisclosed.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Sales forecast for Novavax' COVID-19 vaccine
9 April 2021
Biotechnology
Positive Phase I data for Novavax coronavirus vaccine
5 August 2020
Pharmaceutical
Creating a legacy is the other great achievement of the UK's Vaccine Taskforce
6 July 2021
Biotechnology
Novavax announces strong COVID-19 vaccine booster data
6 August 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze