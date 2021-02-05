Changes at the top as Astellas invests in gene therapies

Japanese drugmaker Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503) has boosted its senior management team, creating two new positions which will report directly to chief executive Kenji Yasukawa.

While Astellas has been focusing on innovation in transplantation and oncology, in particular prostate cancer, it has taken a strategic decision to invest in the growing area of cell and gene therapies.

This has included the $3 billion purchase of Audentes Therapeutics, a genetic medicines company working on novel treatments for life-threatening conditions, including neuromuscular diseases.