Charles Ramat and Paul Freiman named co-chief executive of Neurotrope

US-based Neurotrope (OTCQB: NTRP), developers of diagnostic and therapeutic technologies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, has announced the appointment of co-chairmen Charles Ramat and Paul Freiman as co-chief executives on an interim basis. They replace James New, who remains on the board of directors, and the board has begun a search for a permanent chief executive.

Mr Ramat is a private investor and has operational and business experience in industries including biotech, medical devices, commercial finance and mobile communications. Mr Freiman is an independent pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry consultant, and serves as chairman of Chronix BioMedical. He has served on the boards of several biotech companies in the USA and Singapore. During his tenure as chairman and chief executive of Syntex Corporation, it was sold to the Roche Group (ROG: SIX) for $5.3 billion.