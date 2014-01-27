Chelsea Therapeutics names Joseph Oliveto as president and CEO

US biotech firm Chelsea Therapeutics’ (Nasdaq: CHTP) has named Joseph Oliveto as president and chief executive officer and a member of the company's board of directors, effective January 22.
Mr Oliveto (pictured) had served as the company's interim president and chief executive officer since July 2012. Mr Oliveto joined Chelsea following a two-year assignment as Executive in Residence at Pappas Ventures, a life sciences venture capital firm.
Michael Weiser, chairman of the board, said: “Joe has demonstrated thoughtful and steadfast leadership through a demanding period for Chelsea, resulting in important progress for the company and its lead drug candidate, Northera. The Board of Directors looks forward to his continued contributions as we work toward delivering a new treatment option to patients with neurogenic orthostatic hypotension.”
