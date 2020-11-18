Chiasma set for EMA filing based on acromegaly data

Chiasma (Nasdaq: CHMA) was trading 4% higher in the opening minutes on Wednesday.

The US biopharma had just announced positive top-line data from its Phase III MPOWERED non-inferiority clinical trial comparing Mycapssa (oral octreotide capsules) to long-acting injectable somatostatin analogs (SSAs) for maintenance of biochemical response in patients with acromegaly.

"Additional meaningful information for healthcare providers"This trial was designed to support a planned marketing authorization application for Mycapssa in the European Union. It is already approved in the USA for long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with injectable octreotide or lanreotide.